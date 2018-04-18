Key Defense Witness to Take Stand at Bill Cosby Retrial

ANORRISTOWN, Pa. — The defense in the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby began its case on Wednesday morning and is poised to call a witness it hopes will cast a giant hole in the credibility of the woman who has testified that the comedian drugged and molested her back in 2004.

Just before the lunch break at Cosby’s retrial outside of Philadelphia, defense lawyer Kathleen Bliss announced that Margo Jackson, a key defense witness, will take the stand.

The defense has said in court papers that Jackson has told the defense team that Andrea Constand, the woman at the center of the criminal case against the entertainer, once remarked that she could say she had been sexually assaulted by someone famous in order to get a big financial settlement.

The prosecution, meanwhile, essentially wrapped up its case on Wednesday morning, although the jury is expected to hear from both a prosecution toxicology expert and a defense toxicology expert on Thursday.

The prosecution ended its case with more testimony about what Cosby said in a deposition in the civil lawsuit brought by Constand, including the entertainer’s admission that he used to give quaaludes to women before sex. Constand ultimately received a financial settlement of nearly $3.4 million from Cosby.

Cosby, now 80, is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and has pleaded not guilty.

Cosby’s first trial ended in June when a different jury deadlocked on all charges after more than 50 hours of deliberations. He is now facing a jury of seven men and five women selected here in Montgomery County.

Constand testified that she had gotten to know Cosby when she was operations manager for the women’s basketball team at Temple University, where Cosby was an alumnus and major booster, and considered him a mentor.

She said when she went to his home in Montgomery County in early 2004, he offered her three small blue pills to help her relax. She said she believed they were some kind of herbal remedy to alleviate stress, so she took them because she trusted him, and soon became incapacitated. Then, she said, she felt his fingers inside of her.

“I couldn’t fight him off,” Constand testified last week.

Cosby acknowledges a sexual encounter with Constand, but contends that it was consensual.

Constand is one of dozens of women who have accused Cosby of drugging and assaulting them, but she is the only one whose allegation became the focus of a criminal case.

According to the Associated Press, before jurors began hearing Cosby’s testimony about quaaludes, prosecutors called to the witness stand Judith Regan, who published the memoir of model Janice Dickinson, one of five other women in addition to Constand who have testified that Cosby sexually assaulted them.

Regan testified that the model told her she was drugged and raped by Cosby and was insistent that the story be included in her 2002 memoir, “No Lifeguard on Duty.” She testified that Dickinson was upset the company’s legal department wouldn’t let them print such an explosive story without a corroborating witness.

Dickinson testified last week that Cosby raped her in 1982 while she was immobilized after taking a blue pill he claimed would help her with menstrual cramps. The book contained a highly sanitized version of the encounter, with no sex at all.

Regan testified that she believed Dickinson’s accusations were credible, but that her account was “modified to deal with this issue without any legal problems.”

Regan said in a sworn statement to prosecutors that she felt she had a duty to publish the truth. On the stand, she explained: “The truth in this case, with this particular incident, was something that we required her to remove from the book.”