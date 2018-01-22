Bill Cosby Announces Comedy Show Ahead of Sexual Assault Retrial

Bill Cosby has set a one-night public comedy concert in Philadelphia just months ahead of his April retrial for the alleged 2004 rape of Andrea Constand.

The performance, with jazz musician Tony Williams, is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia. “This event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at the door. Bill Cosby will honor his fans with a historic performance with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet, and he will be performing a special comedy concert that will culminate the evening,” a Facebook post promoting the show stated.

Upon hearing the news, many social media users voicing their displeasure with the event. Others referenced the Time’s Up movement and women’s marches that took place across the world last weekend.

The disgraced actor and comedian has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting dozens of women since the 1960s. Despite the numerous allegations and Cosby’s own admission that he acquired prescription Quaaludes to with the intent to give them to women he wanted to have sex with, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict which resulted in the June 2017 being declared a mistrial. Cosby remains free on bail and will stand retrial in Philadelphia, delayed from November so that Cosby’s legal team could have a chance to better prepare their defense.