Big Deal Signs Admin Agreement With Cy Coleman’s Notable Music

Independent music publisher Big Deal Music Group announced today that they have entered into a long-term worldwide administration agreement with Notable Music, the company founded by legendary composer Cy Coleman in 1962.

Coleman, who passed away in 2004 at the age of 75, was a formidable composer, pianist and publisher. A child prodigy pianist, he made his Carnegie Hall debut at the age of 5 and wrote such classics as “Witchcraft,” “The Best is Yet to Come,” “Big Spender,” and “Hey Look Me Over,” among others. He had major Broadway hit shows during the 1960s (“Wildcat,” “Little Me,” “Sweet Charity”), 1970s (“Seesaw,” “I Love My Wife,” “On the Twentieth Century”), 1980s (“Barnum,” “City of Angels”), and 1990s (“Will Rogers Follies,” “The Life”). Coleman was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1981 and served on ASCAP’s Board of Directors for three decades.

The Notable Music catalog also includes works by Bobby Hebb, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Rosanne Cash, Sam Phillips and Tift Merritt.

“Anchored by Cy Coleman’s enduring compositions, Notable Music is a wellspring of incredible writers and their songs,” said Big Deal Music Group Founder and President, Kenny MacPherson. “I’m thrilled to welcome this amazing catalog into the Big Deal family.”

“Notable’s association with Kenny and his team goes back many years to when we worked together at Chrysalis,” said Shelby Coleman, Cy’s widow and President of Notable. “We are thrilled to be back in such a creative environment and look forward to continuing to create new opportunities for the influential and hugely popular songs that Cy and the rest of the Notable writers have brought into the world.”