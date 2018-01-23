Bette Midler Film ‘The Rose’ to Be Adapted On Broadway

The Jackal Group, Michael Gorfaine and Sam Schwartz will produce a Broadway-aimed stage musical adaptation of the Oscar-nominated film “The Rose,” with songs by Grammy-winning composer and record producer Glen Ballard.

Starring Bette Midler, 1979’s “The Rose” follows a self-destructive rock star struggling to deal with the pressures of fame and her ruthless business manager in the 1960s. The story is loosely based on the life of Janis Joplin and was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress for Midler in her big screen debut.

Ballard has worked as a producer and songwriter with some of music’s biggest artists, including Barbra Streisand, Aerosmith, Quincy Jones, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson and Katy Perry. He’s composed original songs for a number of films, including “Charlotte’s Web,” “A Christmas Carol” and “The Croods,” and also wrote the lyrics and music for “Ghost The Musical,” which is currently touring after a short-lived Broadway run.

Film and TV veteran Gail Berman of the Jackal Group and Joe Earley will produce with the music industry’s Gorfaine and Schwartz. “Bringing ‘The Rose’ to Broadway was a true labor of love,” Berman said in a statement. “The story lends itself perfectly to a live musical production: it’s a roller-coaster journey through the life of a volatile star, a celebration of music, and a visual homage to the dazzling culture of rock and roll. We are so excited to bring a modern-day take on this project to the stage, and beyond thrilled to have Glen, a true musical vanguard at the helm.”

“It is a thrill to give a musical voice to these strong characters,” she added. “The stage allows us to use songs to tell this bittersweet story, and also to celebrate a gifted singer in her prime.”

In addition to adapting “The Rose,” the Jackal Group is also developing “I Almost Forgot About You,” starring Viola Davis, Jenny Mollen’s “Live Fast Die Hot” and an animated feature version of “The Addams Family.”