Ben Affleck Responds to Fat-Shaming New Yorker Article

Ben Affleck wants everyone to know he’s “doing just fine.”

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday morning to respond to a recent New Yorker article titled “The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck,” which suggested he was depressed after new photos surfaced of Affleck on a beach with a large tattoo of a phoenix on his back.

“@NewYorker I’m doing just fine. Thick skin bolstered by garish tattoos,” Affleck wrote, making light of his highly buzzed-about look.

When the tattoo was first spotted in 2016, Affleck insisted it was fake and just for a movie. The New Yorker article argued that ever since Affleck’s 2015 split from Jennifer Garner, paparazzi photos have shown a “Sad Ben,” from him vaping in his car to the low-energy interviews he gave during the “Batman v Superman” press tour.

The New Yorker article drew backlash online this week as the story also appeared to fat-shame Affleck with lines like, “his gut is pooching” and “a blue-gray towel is wrapped protectively around his midsection—recalling a shy teen at the local pool.”

The pictures were taken while Affleck is filming Netflix movie “Triple Frontier” in Hawaii with Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac, who were also photographed in the water.