BAFTA L.A., N.Y. Announce New Chair, Board Members

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced on Tuesday it has elected new board members in New York and Los Angeles.

Arianna Bocco has been elected to serve as chair of the board of BAFTA New York, replacing Luke Parker Bowles, who will step down to the position of vice chair for one year. Bocco, who previously served as vice chair of BAFTA New York, is executive vice president of acquisitions and production at IFC Films and Sundance Selects.

“It is a privilege and honor to serve as hair of the BAFTA New York Board and I am extremely excited to further the mission of BAFTA — both in New York and internationally,” she said in a statement.

Maria Ishak, vice president of North American sales at All3Media Intl., and Melinda Matlin, rights administrator at NBCUniversal and vice chair of BAFTA New York Screening Committee, were also elected to serve on the BAFTA New York board for three years.

For the Los Angeles branch, Kathryn Busby, senior vice president of development at Sony Pictures TV Networks, has been elected deputy chair of the board. She will succeed Peter Morris, who has reached his term limit as a board member.

Sandro Monetti, an entertainment journalist and media analyst, and Roy Taylor, corporate vice president and head of media and entertainment at AMD Studios, were elected to the BAFTA Los Angeles board.

“With so many of BAFTA’s members based in the U.S., our presence in New York and Los Angeles is a critical part of our global mission,” said Kieran Breen, who serves as chair of the Los Angeles board. “We are pleased to be welcoming Kathryn, Roy and Sandro to the Board in Los Angeles, and we look forward to working with our fellow members around the world to deliver another strong year of important initiatives.”