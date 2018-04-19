AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Randall Stephenson Explains Rationale for Merger

WASHINGTON — AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson defended his company’s $85 billion plan to merge with Time Warner as he took the stand in one of the most anticipated moments of the antitrust trial.

Often speaking directly to the judge as he gave his testimony, Stephenson emphasized that AT&T wanted “wide broad distribution” for Time Warner content, implicitly pushing back against the government’s claim that the combined company would use “must have” channels like TBS, TNT, and CNN as a “weapon” to extract higher fees from rivals.

“A $160 billion company doesn’t buy a $30 billion company, hoping the $30 billion company can make its value greater,” Stephenson said, adding that the situation was the opposite. “It’s a matter of math.”

AT&T-Time Warner’s lead counsel Daniel Petrocelli introduced notes that Stephenson had taken in the summer of 2016, just after he and Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes first talked about a combination, in which he made some of the same points.

“It’s really simple: The more people who watch your content, the more your content is worth,” Stephenson said.

The Justice Department is suing to block the merger, arguing that the company will gain increased leverage over distribution rivals, allowing them to demand price increases for content for the Turner networks. That will lead to an increase in monthly pay TV bills for consumers.

Stephenson tried to show that was never the rationale for the merger. He also said, after his initial lunch conversation with Bewkes, he described that agreement as a “vision deal,” and that he didn’t want to give the AT&T board of directors “to have the expectation that there would be these significant cost synergies” if they paid a premium for the company. On Sept. 1, 2016, the board gave him the green light to pursue the merger, and approved the transaction in a unanimous vote on Oct. 22 that year.

He said AT&T, starting in 2016, set out to pursue the acquisition of a content company, given the changes taking place in the media business, citing Netflix and Amazon, and their ability to gain valuable consumer data on what their subscribers are watching, as well as Google and Facebook and their offering of much more valuable targeted advertising and insight into content creation.

The CEOs of those companies, Stephenson said, say that their businesses are “all about engagement” with the consumer.

He talked of the benefits of AT&T’s wireless and DirecTV’s set-top box data in creating a new targeted advertising platform for Turner’s channels, with the ability to deliver “three, four, five” times the return what traditional spots currently get.

He said the merger represented a “significant shift in strategy” for AT&T, as it had previously tried to buy two smaller content businesses but “to no avail.” The merger with Time Warner, he said, would allow AT&T to make a giant leap into the content business more quickly.

“We knew we had to have scale,” he said.

He spent a big chunk of his testimony going through his history with the company, then to the origins of AT&T back to the days of Alexander Graham Bell, and its transformation through the years. He tried to show that AT&T had a history of innovation, and emphasized its investments in new technology, like the 5G network, something that will help realize “Buck Rogers things like driverless automobiles.”

Stephenson will return to the stand on Thursday afternoon, when he will face additional questions from Petrocelli and then a much more pointed cross-examination by the DOJ’s attorney.

Camera crews staked out the entrance to the federal courthouse in Washington, hoping to catch a glimpse of Stephenson as he entered.

In public appearances and statements to the media, Stephenson has suggested political motivations behind the government’s opposition to the deal, and in February said that Trump’s dislike of the transaction, and CNN in particular, was the “elephant in the room.” But U.S. District Judge Richard Leon rejected a pre-trial effort on the part of AT&T-Time Warner’s legal team to pursue that line of defense, while the DOJ’s antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, has denied that there was White House influence.

On Wednesday, Stephenson’s counterpart at Time Warner, Bewkes, testified that the government’s arguments that the transaction will have anticompetitive effects were “ridiculous” and nonsensical. He got in a few digs at Charlie Ergen, the co-founder of Dish Network, which is opposing the merger. One of its senior executives, Warren Schlichting, the group president of Dish’s Sling TV, testified on behalf of the DOJ and warned of the changed bargaining dynamics, if the merger goes through.

The trial, now in its fifth week, has largely been free of startling testimony or dramatic revelations, and instead has unfolded slowly. Many documents are filed under seal, and some of the proceedings have taken place in closed sessions to protect confidential information of the companies and their competitors. Leon has chimed in with some comments and questions for witnesses. Last week, he remarked on the complicated nature of the economic model used by the government’s key expert witness, Carl Shapiro, and said it was like a “Rube Goldberg contraption.” On Wednesday, he asked Bewkes whether Time Warner’s streaming service FilmStruck was similar to Turner Classic Movies, another Turner channel.

Leon has not said when he will issue a decision once the trial ends, but earlier warned that if the proceedings went into May, he may not be able to turn around an opinion by June 17 — the deadline that AT&T and Time Warner have set to complete their deal.