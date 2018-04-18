AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Jeff Bewkes Takes Stand, Describes ‘Tectonic Shifts’ in Media

WASHINGTON — Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes took the stand in the AT&T-Time Warner antitrust trial on Wednesday, describing the landscape for TV advertising as enormously challenged as giants like Google and Facebook reap an increasing share of the market.

Under direct examination from AT&T-Time Warner’s lead counsel Daniel Petrocelli, Bewkes went through a history of Time Warner’s holdings and his own rise from HBO to atop the corporate ladder.

Bewkes talked of two “tectonic shifts” in the industry — the new competition from internet streaming, and the growth of targeted digital advertising. Time Warner, he said, is at a big disadvantage in the collection of consumer data.

As he testified, he often talked directly to U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, as if they were engaged in a conversation, while looking at Petrocelli when he asked a question.

He also said the shift in the business is “really bad for TV companies” that have depended on advertising. Time Warner’s Turner networks, he said, have started to see that erosion and it has put pressure on the company to raise more from carriage fees, at a time when consumers have “had it up to here with subscription prices.”

AT&T-Time Warner have characterized their merger as necessary, given the shift in the media business model, particularly when it comes to competing with internet giants. Bewkes was one of the architects of the $85 billion merger with AT&T, but plans to step down from the company if the transaction is completed.

His testimony has been among the most anticipated moments of the trial, now in its fifth week. The government called more than a dozen witnesses, including AT&T rivals who warned of the increased leverage that the combined company would be able to exert in negotiations.

The Justice Department is trying to block the merger, arguing that the merger will enable AT&T-Time Warner to exert its leverage and demand higher carriage rates from rival distributors for networks like CNN, TBS, and TNT. Pay-TV consumers ultimately will be hit with higher prices, the DOJ argues.

Some of the most critical moments of the trial have also been the most complicated, as the Justice Department presented an expert economist, Carl Shapiro, last week to testify on the harm that the transaction will have on consumers. AT&T-Time Warner countered with their own expert, Dennis Carlton, who challenged Shapiro’s methodology.

Leon announced on Tuesday afternoon that the government rested its case. AT&T-Time Warner then called AT&T Mobility’s David Christopher, who testified about a key calculation that the company provided to the expert witnesses that was used in economic projections of the merger’s impact.