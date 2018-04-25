AT&T Misses Q1 Targets, as DirecTV Now Streaming Service Hits 1.46 Million Subscribers

AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front.

Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street analysts expected AT&T to report revenue of $39.3 billion and adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share.

“Our investment in customer growth and our integrated service offerings helped drive solid first-quarter

subscriber gains across our wireless, video and broadband businesses,” AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in announcing the results.

Meanwhile, AT&T and Time Warner are now in the sixth week of the antitrust trial in a case brought by the Department of Justice, which is alleging that the $85 billion deal would raise prices for consumers and give the combined company too much market power.

Final arguments are expected April 30. “Based on the court’s decision, we remain ready to close,” CFO John Stephens said on AT&T’s earnings call.

Related AT&T-Time Warner Trial: DOJ Goes After Claims of Merger's Cost Savings, Revenue Growth AT&T-Time Warner Trial: Randall Stephenson Takes Stand and Defends Merger

Stephenson, during his April 19 testimony at the DOJ trial, announced AT&T Watch — a new skinny bundle without sports networks, slated to launch in the next few weeks. AT&T Watch will be free for AT&T Unlimited wireless customers, and available for $15 per month to others.

In his prepared remarks Wednesday, Stephenson reiterated that AT&T will soon launch a next-generation DirecTV Now platform, which will offer a cloud-based DVR and a third video stream (up from two with the current service).

Revenue in AT&T’s Entertainment Group, which includes DirecTV, broadband and wireline phone, dropped 8.1%, to $11.6 billion. In the U.S., DirecTV satellite dropped 188,000 subscribers, to stand at 20.27 million as of the end of the quarter. AT&T U-verse TV remained virtually unchanged at 3.63 million subs.

AT&T attributed some of the revenue decline in its adoption of new U.S. accounting standards dealing

with revenue recognition and costs. With that, the company said it’s now recording Universal Service Fees (USF) and other regulatory fees on a net basis.

Last week AT&T pulled its planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV businesses in South America and the Caribbean, citing “current market conditions.”