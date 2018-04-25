You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AT&T Misses Q1 Targets, as DirecTV Now Streaming Service Hits 1.46 Million Subscribers

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Directv Now
CREDIT: Courtesy of AT&T

AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front.

Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street analysts expected AT&T to report revenue of $39.3 billion and adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share.

“Our investment in customer growth and our integrated service offerings helped drive solid first-quarter
subscriber gains across our wireless, video and broadband businesses,” AT&T chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said in announcing the results.

Meanwhile, AT&T and Time Warner are now in the sixth week of the antitrust trial in a case brought by the Department of Justice, which is alleging that the $85 billion deal would raise prices for consumers and give the combined company too much market power.

Final arguments are expected April 30. “Based on the court’s decision, we remain ready to close,” CFO John Stephens said on AT&T’s earnings call.

Related

Stephenson, during his April 19 testimony at the DOJ trial, announced AT&T Watch — a new skinny bundle without sports networks, slated to launch in the next few weeks. AT&T Watch will be free for AT&T Unlimited wireless customers, and available for $15 per month to others.

In his prepared remarks Wednesday, Stephenson reiterated that AT&T will soon launch a next-generation DirecTV Now platform, which will offer a cloud-based DVR and a third video stream (up from two with the current service).

Revenue in AT&T’s Entertainment Group, which includes DirecTV, broadband and wireline phone, dropped 8.1%, to $11.6 billion. In the U.S., DirecTV satellite dropped 188,000 subscribers, to stand at 20.27 million as of the end of the quarter. AT&T U-verse TV remained virtually unchanged at 3.63 million subs.

AT&T attributed some of the revenue decline in its adoption of new U.S. accounting standards dealing
with revenue recognition and costs. With that, the company said it’s now recording Universal Service Fees (USF) and other regulatory fees on a net basis.

Last week AT&T pulled its planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV businesses in South America and the Caribbean, citing “current market conditions.”

More Biz

  • Directv Now

    AT&T Misses Q1 Targets, as DirecTV Now Streaming Service Hits 1.46 Million Subscribers

    AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front. Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street […]

  • Russell Simmons

    Russell Simmons Rape Accuser Drops $5 Million Suit

    AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front. Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street […]

  • Universal Music Group

    Empire Strikes Global Distribution-Services Deal With Universal Music Group

    AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front. Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street […]

  • A Quiet Place BTS

    Viacom CEO Talks Paramount Turnaround, TV Production Growth But Stays Mum on CBS Talks

    AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front. Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street […]

  • Branded Game Events, Escape Rooms Scale

    Immersive, Branded Game Content Scales Up With New Merger

    AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front. Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street […]

  • Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual

    Jury Deliberates Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Retrial

    AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front. Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street […]

  • Brian Roberts Comcast

    Comcast CEO Brian Roberts: Sky Is a Great Opportunity but Not a 'Necessity'

    AT&T added 312,000 DirecTV Now net new customers in the first three months of 2018 to reach 1.46 million subscribers — offsetting losses on the traditional pay-TV front. Overall, the telco fell short of analyst projects, reporting revenue of $38.0 billion, down 3.4% year over year, and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents. Wall Street […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad