You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AT&T Cancels IPO for DirecTV Latin America Unit

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Directv Latin America - Vrio

AT&T for now is no longer moving forward with a planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV satellite TV businesses that operate in South America and the Caribbean.

The company’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending the IPO came a day before the new stock was scheduled to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VRIO.” Last week AT&T said in a filing that it expected the Vrio IPO to raise up to around $650 million.

“AT&T Inc. has decided to withdraw its planned initial public offering of shares of Vrio Corp.,” the telco said in a brief statement Wednesday. “The company made this decision based on current market conditions.”

Separately, AT&T and Time Warner are battling the Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit that seeks to block the takeover of Time Warner, in a trial that began March 19. On Wednesday, Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes testified, calling the government’s objections to the deal “ridiculous.”

Last month AT&T filed a registration statement for the potential U.S. initial public offering of Vrio shares, potentially setting up the unit for a spinoff or sale. That would help AT&T pay down debt it would amass to close the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which analysts say will push the telco’s debt load to more than $180 billion. Under the planned IPO, AT&T would have retained 98% voting control of Vrio and 83%-85% of the economic interest in the unit.

Related

As of the end of 2017, DirecTV Latin America had about 13.6 million subscribers in South America and the Caribbean — up 9.3% year-over-year. For full-year 2017, DirecTV Latin America had revenue of $5.57 billion, up 10.9% from the year prior, and net income of $222 million (versus a net loss of $356 million for the 2016).

Vrio’s businesses operate in eight South American countries and three Caribbean countries: Brazil, under the Sky brand; and, under the DirecTV brand, in Barbados, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay.

More Biz

  • Directv Latin America - Vrio

    AT&T Cancels IPO for DirecTV Latin America Unit

    AT&T for now is no longer moving forward with a planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV satellite TV businesses that operate in South America and the Caribbean. The company’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending the IPO came a day before the new stock was scheduled to begin trading on […]

  • MedMen Marijuana Dispensary

    Can Capitalism Find High Times as California Embraces Pot?

    AT&T for now is no longer moving forward with a planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV satellite TV businesses that operate in South America and the Caribbean. The company’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending the IPO came a day before the new stock was scheduled to begin trading on […]

  • Bill Cosby

    Key Defense Witness Takes Stand at Bill Cosby Retrial

    AT&T for now is no longer moving forward with a planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV satellite TV businesses that operate in South America and the Caribbean. The company’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending the IPO came a day before the new stock was scheduled to begin trading on […]

  • Teamsters' Seniority System Not a Good

    Teamsters' Seniority System May Not Work Well for Other Crafts, Guilds

    AT&T for now is no longer moving forward with a planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV satellite TV businesses that operate in South America and the Caribbean. The company’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending the IPO came a day before the new stock was scheduled to begin trading on […]

  • Daniel Fellman Bill Mechanic

    Daniel Fellman to Replace Bill Mechanic on Academy Board of Governors

    AT&T for now is no longer moving forward with a planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV satellite TV businesses that operate in South America and the Caribbean. The company’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending the IPO came a day before the new stock was scheduled to begin trading on […]

  • CBS Viacom Merger Les Moonves Shari

    Is CBS Ready to Make a Deal in Viacom Merger Saga?

    AT&T for now is no longer moving forward with a planned IPO for Vrio, the holding company that comprises its DirecTV satellite TV businesses that operate in South America and the Caribbean. The company’s announcement Wednesday that it was suspending the IPO came a day before the new stock was scheduled to begin trading on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad