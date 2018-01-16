Atlantic Records Names Pete Ganbarg President of A&R

Pete Ganbarg has been promoted to the newly created position of President of A&R for Atlantic Records, based at the company’s New York headquarters, the company announced today. The announcement was made by Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald. In his new role, Ganbarg will continue to oversee A&R for Atlantic as well as its subsidiary labels, including Fueled By Ramen and Roadrunner. Ganbarg, who began his music industry career nearly 30 years ago, joined Atlantic in 2008 as Executive Vice President of A&R.

“Atlantic is above all an A&R-driven company, and Pete is the consummate A&R person,” Kallman and Greenwald said. “He has all the elements that go into great A&R – ears, instinct, taste, and experience – combined with the qualities that make him an extraordinary leader and mentor. Over the past decade, Pete has expertly championed our mission to bring best-in-class artists in every genre into the Atlantic family, and give them the environment to do their best and most creative work. Everything we do stems directly from the artists and the music that Pete and his incredible team sign, nurture, and develop – from brand new acts to superstars.”

“Having the opportunity to lead Atlantic’s A&R efforts for the last ten years has truly been a career high for me,” said Pete Ganbarg. “Craig and Julie are the absolute best at what they do, and I am thrilled to be able to continue this amazing journey with them. I am so grateful for their belief and support.”

Since joining Atlantic, Ganbarg has signed or worked closely with such artists as Twenty One Pilots, Halestorm, Jason Mraz, Skillet, Christina Perri, Theory of a Deadman and many others. He has also been instrumental in the company’s success in the Broadway arena, including signing and A&R’ing the “Hamilton” Broadway cast recording. He is a Grammy nominee this year as a producer of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, and recently signed the show’s original lead, Ben Platt, to an Atlantic solo deal. Ganbarg also co-produced “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack, which features the 2018 Golden Globe winning song, “This Is Me.”

Prior to joining Atlantic, Ganbarg headed the A&R consulting firm Pure Tone Music. He began his A&R career in 1989 at SBK Records and in 1997 joined Clive Davis at Arista Records, where A&R’ed Santana’s multi-platinum and Grammy-winning “Supernatural” album.