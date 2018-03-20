Ashley Judd to Headline ANA Inspiring Women in Sports Conference

Ashley Judd will headline the third annual ANA Inspiring Women in Sports Conference, where she will deliver the keynote address on equality in the workplace and speaking out to create change.

Judd will be joined by panelists including U.S. soccer player and two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd, U.S. hockey gold medalists Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck, and Olympic bronze medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad, who was the first woman to wear a hijab in Olympic competition.

Judd has become a face for women’s empowerment in the wake of the #MeToo movement, where she joined a number of actresses in accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Judd was named a Time Person of the Year for her role as a “silence breaker.” She also took part in the Time’s Up segment during the Oscars, where she promised, “We work together to make sure that the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us.”

The conference, which is part of ANA Inspiration, one of the major championships for women’s golf, is intended to bring a diverse group of women together to share their stories and keys to success. It will be hosted for the third time by ESPN’s Julie Foudy, and will take place at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., next Tuesday at 1 p.m.