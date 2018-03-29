Apple Music Adds Thousands of Videos, Including New Ones From A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Kylie Minogue 

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Beck
CREDIT: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group

Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more.

Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From Falling,” Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue’s “Alien,” and a live performance music video of “Evergreen” from emerging artist Yebba. The service’s curated-playlist approach is used for videos as well and includes Classic Dance Moves, Groundbreaking Videos, Keep Videos Weird and many more. Subscribers can also build their own music video playlists, add to their library and download for offline viewing. Views on the videos will count as paid streams for the artists.

Apple Music executives have talked for years about the service’s emphasis on video — a 2015 headline from just weeks after the service launched reads “Did You Know That Apple Music Has Got Videos, Too?” However, this move marks not only a powerful push into the format, its ad-free component is also a challenge to YouTube, which has struggled with its paid (and ad-free) subscription services.

The service is available on iOS and Android, and on Apple TV — see http://applemusic.com/musicvideos for more information.

 

More Digital

  • Beck

    Apple Music Adds Thousands of Videos, Including New Ones From A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Kylie Minogue 

    Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more. Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat's Parent Lays Off 100 Staffers, Mostly in Advertising Group

    Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more. Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From […]

  • Will Ferrell the 100 Year-Old Man

    Will Ferrell Says He's Deleting His Facebook Account

    Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more. Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From […]

  • Tim Cook

    Apple's Tim Cook Slams Facebook: Privacy 'Is a Human Right,' 'A Civil Liberty'

    Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more. Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From […]

  • Meredith Gardner Maverick

    Maverick Names Meredith Gardner Senior VP of Digital

    Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more. Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From […]

  • Facebook

    Facebook Delays Unveiling of Echo Show Competitor (Report)

    Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more. Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From […]

  • Susan Rice

    Netflix Names Former Obama Adviser and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice to Board

    Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more. Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad