Apple Music Adds Thousands of Videos, Including New Ones From A Tribe Called Quest, Beck, Kylie Minogue 

Apple Music today added thousands of videos to its service, including new ones from A Tribe Called Quest, Beck and Kylie Minogue. The ad-free service will be host to exclusive music videos and performances, curated playlists and more.

Videos premiering exclusively on Apple Music today include A Tribe Called Quest’s “The Space Program,” Beck’s “Colors,” Kylie Minogue’s “Stop Me From Falling,” Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue’s “Alien,” and a live performance music video of “Evergreen” from emerging artist Yebba. The service’s curated-playlist approach is used for videos as well and includes Classic Dance Moves, Groundbreaking Videos, Keep Videos Weird and many more. Subscribers can also build their own music video playlists, add to their library and download for offline viewing. Views on the videos will count as paid streams for the artists.

Apple Music executives have talked for years about the service’s emphasis on video — a 2015 headline from just weeks after the service launched reads “Did You Know That Apple Music Has Got Videos, Too?” However, this move marks not only a powerful push into the format, its ad-free component is also a challenge to YouTube, which has struggled with its paid (and ad-free) subscription services.

The service is available on iOS and Android, and on Apple TV — see http://applemusic.com/musicvideos for more information.