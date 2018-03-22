Anton Yelchin’s Family Reaches Settlement With Automaker

The family of actor Anton Yelchin has reached a settlement with Fiat Chrysler, the manufacturer of the SUV that crushed him to death in 2016.

No details of the settlement were disclosed in the filing in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“FCA US is pleased that we’ve reached an amicable resolution in this matter,” the automaker said in a statement. “The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss.”

The actor was killed on June 19, 2016, when he was pinned by his Jeep Grand Cherokee against an entrance post at his Studio City home. It appeared that he had gotten out of the vehicle, and left it in neutral rather than putting it in park. The vehicle then rolled back and killed him.

The company had received hundreds of complaints about the shifter on the Jeep Grand Cherokee, which returns to a set position no matter what gear it is in. Customers reported confusion witch had led to accidental rollaways. A month before Yelchin’s death, Fiat Chrysler sent a recall notice for 800,000 vehicles manufactured in 2014 and 2015.

Yelchin’s parents, Viktor and Irina, filed a lawsuit, alleging that the shifter was poorly designed and was to blame for the crash.

Yelchin was best known for portraying Chekov in the recent “Star Trek” films. He was 27.