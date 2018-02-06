Amy Morgan Named Managing Director of Beggars Music Publishing

The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom she also manages), and Mica Levi.

The company also announced the hires of Sam Carlin, who moves from MTV to become Head of Film & TV licensing, based in their Los Angeles office, and Will Moore, who joins from Ninja Tune as Copyright & Licensing manager and will be based in their London office.

In a statement, Morgan said, “The role of the publisher has never been so exciting. I am excited to continue to grow our artists’ careers and our business internationally, and to embrace the changing media landscape and all the opportunities it creates for our writers.”

Andy Heath, who remains the company’s chairman alongside senior roles at the Beggars Group, State 51, and OCL, as well as chairing UK Music, said: “It’s a privilege to hand over the reins to Amy. She is one of the most extraordinary executives I have ever worked with and she completely embraces the spirit of Beggars, which is to develop and expose the finest talent, being prepared for a long-term effort and putting the interests of the music maker first.”

Other Beggars Music artists include Deerhunter, Warpaint, Car Seat Headrest, Pumarosa, The Haxan Cloak (Bobby Krlic), Snail Mail and the Weather Station.