You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Morgan Named Managing Director of Beggars Music Publishing

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Morgan Beggars Music
CREDIT: Courtesy of Beggars Music

The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom she also manages), and Mica Levi.

The company also announced the hires of Sam Carlin, who moves from MTV to become Head of Film & TV licensing, based in their Los Angeles office, and Will Moore, who joins from Ninja Tune as Copyright & Licensing manager and will be based in their London office.

In a statement, Morgan said, “The role of the publisher has never been so exciting. I am excited to continue to grow our artists’ careers and our business internationally, and to embrace the changing media landscape and all the opportunities it creates for our writers.”

Andy Heath, who remains the company’s chairman alongside senior roles at the Beggars Group, State 51, and OCL, as well as chairing UK Music, said: “It’s a privilege to hand over the reins to Amy. She is one of the most extraordinary executives I have ever worked with and she completely embraces the spirit of Beggars, which is to develop and expose the finest talent, being prepared for a long-term effort and putting the interests of the music maker first.”

Other Beggars Music artists include Deerhunter, Warpaint, Car Seat Headrest, Pumarosa, The Haxan Cloak (Bobby Krlic), Snail Mail and the Weather Station.

More Music

  • Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Black Panther'

    Watch Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'Black Panther' Music Video 'All the Stars'

    The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom […]

  • Amy Morgan Beggars Music

    Amy Morgan Named Managing Director of Beggars Music Publishing

    The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom […]

  • Viacom Initiates Layoffs Cost-Cutting Move

    Viacom Initiates Layoffs in Cost-Cutting Move

    The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom […]

  • homepod-white-shelf

    Homepod Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom […]

  • Garth Brooks, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban

    Garth Brooks, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Chris Janson Pull Out Surprises for Country Radio Conference (Watch)

    The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom […]

  • John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead 2018

    John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang Lead 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame Class

    The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom […]

  • BOB MARLEYVARIOUS - 1980

    Fox Animation, Universal Music Team for Film Based on Songs by Bob Marley (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Beggars Music publishing company announced Tuesday that Amy Morgan has been appointed managing director. Morgan joined the company — which is part of the Martin Mills-helmed Beggars Group of labels and other businesses — at its inception seven years ago and has overseen the signing and development of acts such as Mercury Prize-winner and Drake/Solange collaborator Sampha, Glass Animals (whom […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad