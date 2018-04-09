American Girl to Launch Live Musical Production This Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

The Mattel-owned American Girl doll line — familiar to virtually any adult with tween-aged female children — today announced a partnership to launch a new musical production inspired by the stories behind some of the line’s characters and their stories.

The production will tour North America in the fall, with an all-female creative team and cast; a writer and director will be named in the coming weeks. The tour is a collaboration between American Girl and Mills Entertainment, a division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) specializing in branded live entertainment; its current projects include “Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Carnival of Curi-oddities” and “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!”

“We’re thrilled to bring a new touring experience to families across the U.S. and offer this unique live-engagement with the brand,” said Katy Dickson, president of American Girl. “Over the past 30 years, American Girl’s beloved characters have become role models — inspiring millions of girls to think about their own character and how they want to make their mark on the world. We know girls and their families and friends will love seeing these incredible stories come to life in an exciting, new stage production that offers an unwavering belief in the positive power of girlhood.”

“As a premiere experiential brand, dedicated to delivering rich content and unforgettable memories, American Girl has touched the hearts and minds of girls and their families for decades,” says Michael Mills, CEO of Mills Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with Mattel to bring the American Girl experience to the live stage.”

Full tour dates and details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Launched in 1986 by Pleasant Company, which was acquired by Mattel in 1998, American Girl has sold more than 30 million dolls through its catalog, website and retail stores, according to its website. An “American Girl Revue” musical was staged in 2000. Coincidentally, an American Girl store recently opened at 75 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, which for decades was the U.S. headquarters of Warner Music Group.