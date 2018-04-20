‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Arrested in Sex Cult Case

Actress Allison Mack was arrested on Friday and charged with facilitating a self-help cult in which women were branded and coerced into sex.

Mack, 35, is best known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on “Smallville.” She was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. She faces 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

According to prosecutors, Mack recruited women into NXIVM, a network of self-help programs based in Albany, N.Y. The recruits were told the group would help with women’s empowerment. Prosecutors say the organization was set up like a pyramid scheme, with courses costing thousands of dollars. Prosecutors allege that the leader of the group, Keith Raniere, established a secret sex cult within the organization, in which “slaves” were branded in their pelvic areas with his initials.

Mack is accused of coercing two of her “slaves” into having sex with Raniere, for which she received financial benefits.

Raniere, 57, was arrested in March. Prosecutors allege that he compelled the women, of which there were as many as 50, to stay in the group by threatening to release nude photos or other harmful material.

Mack is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon.