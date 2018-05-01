‘Marco Polo’ Producer Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Repeated Sexual Assaults

A producer on “Marco Polo” has accused Harvey Weinstein of sexually and physically assaulting her numerous times over a period of five years.

Alexandra Canosa filed an amended complaint in New York Supreme Court on Monday, detailing the alleged assaults. She also alleges that Weinstein threatened to destroy her career if she revealed her claims — threats that apparently continued until November 2017, just a month before the New York Times and New Yorker dropped their bombshell exposés on Weinstein.

“Harvey Weinstein created an environment in which there was no choice but to do his bidding or suffer dire consequences both physically and to plaintiff’s career,” Canosa’s attorneys wrote.

Canosa initially filed suit in December. Weinstein has consistently denied any allegations of non-consensual sex. In a statement, Phyllis Kupferstein, Weinstein’s attorney, said their relationship was consensual.

“Ali Canosa was a friend who had worked for The Weinstein Company for 10 years, traveled the world for the company and held several influential roles; overseeing many projects throughout the years,” she said. “From someone who has been thought of as a good friend, involved only in a consensual relationship, these claims are not only mystifying to Mr. Weinstein, but deeply upsetting, and they are not supported by the facts.”

In her complaint, Canosa alleges that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her in New York, Beverly Hills, Budapest, and Malaysia. She claims she was threatened, bullied, and forced to perform oral sex.

“On many occasions, Harvey Weinstein insisted on meeting with Plaintiff in isolated environments for business purposes, made sure that no other persons or bystanders were around when having business meetings with plaintiff, demanded sexual contact, and threatened plaintiff if she would not give him what he wanted, and forcing himself on plaintiff despite repeated requests to stop,” Canosa’s attorneys wrote.

The suit also names the Weinstein Co. and numerous Weinstein Co. board members as defendants, alleging they failed to prevent Weinstein’s actions. Read the full complaint below.

