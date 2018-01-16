Alec Baldwin Criticizes Stars Denouncing Woody Allen: ‘It’s Unfair and Sad’

In a tweet posted Tuesday morning, Alec Baldwin said that actors expressing regret for working with Woody Allen is “unfair and sad.”

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me,” Baldwin said in a tweet from his foundation’s account.

He also called working with Allen on three films, including 2012’s “To Rome with Love” and 2013’s “Blue Jasmine,” “one of the privileges of my career.”

Baldwin retweeted a number of posts about Allen’s children, Dylan and Moses Farrow, including tweets from Moses about facing abuse from his mother as a child. Some of the posts also defended Allen against daughter Dylan’s accusations that he sexually abused her.

“Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA (Woody Allen) is innocent? I think so,” the actor tweeted later. “The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complains. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.”

In the wake of Time’s Up and the #MeToo movement, some of the actors who have worked on films with Allen said they regret doing so. “Lady Bird” writer and director Greta Gerwig, who acted in “To Rome With Love,” recently said, “If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

“Call Me by Your Name” star Timothee Chalamet, who has a leading role in Allen’s upcoming film “A Rainy Day in New York,” announced Monday he would be donating his full salary from the film to Time’s Up, LGBT Center in New York, and anti-sexual assault organization RAINN. “I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Chalamet said in a statement posted to his Instagram.

Actress Rebecca Hall, who is also in “A Rainy Day in New York,” has donated her salary from the film to Time’s Up as well.