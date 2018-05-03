Adidas Stands by Kanye West, Despite Slavery Comments

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted distanced himself from Kanye West’s controversial slavery comments earlier this week, but said the company has not discussed parting ways with the rapper as a designer.

“There clearly are some comments we don’t support,” Rorsted said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, adding that the company plans to talk with West about the matter. “Kanye has been and is a very important part of our strategy and has been a fantastic creator,” he said, declining to comment more specifically on West’s statements regarding slavery despite repeated questions from the interviewer. He added that West and his Yeezy footwear brand are a “very important part of our brand from a revenue standpoint and how we promote our products,” but emphasized the company’s overall strength.

During a conversation on “TMZ Live” with Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, West said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.”

West also further explained his support of President Donald Trump on the show after tweeting a picture last week of him wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“I just love Trump,” West said. “That’s my boy. Like so many rappers—you’ll look at a video of Snoop Dogg loving Trump but then he get in the office and now they don’t want to love him.”

“Trump is one of rap’s favorite people,” he concluded.