Fox Networks Group’s London Offices Raided by European Commission

The London offices of 21st Century Fox’s Fox Networks Group were raided by European Commission investigators Tuesday, although details of the probe are not available at this point.

“Fox Networks Group (FNG) is cooperating fully with the EC inspection,” a spokesman for Fox Networks Group said in a statement to Variety. The investigation was first reported by the Daily Telegraph, which said documents and computer records have been seized.

The FNG offices in Hammersmith, in west London, are separate from the corporate headquarters of 21st Century Fox in London and Sky, the satellite pay-TV operator in which it is the major shareholder.

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has been seeking to make concessions to British regulators to secure its $15 billion takeover of Sky.

According to 21st Century Fox’s proposal to the Competition and Markets Authority last week, Disney could acquire Sky News if that would assuage concerns over the news channel’s independence from Fox. The CMA is considering an offer from the Murdoch family to spin off Sky News into a separate company or sell it to Disney to address concerns that full control of Sky will give them too much control over the British media. The Sky deal has already been approved by the European Commission.

Fox Networks Group currently comprises Fox Television Group, which includes Fox Broadcasting and 20th Century Fox Television; Fox Sports Media Group; Fox Cable Networks, which includes FX Networks and National Geographic Partners; and Fox Networks Group Europe, Asia and Latin America. Under 21CF’s proposed deal with Disney, FNG would split apart: The “new” Fox is to encompass Fox Broadcasting, Fox News, Fox Sports 1 and 2, Big Ten Network and Fox Deportes, while the rest will go to Disney.

— Stewart Clarke contributed to this report.