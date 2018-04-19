You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Media Exec Ynon Kreiz Named CEO of Mattel

Toy-maker Mattel has hired Ynon Kreiz, former CEO of Disney’s Maker Studios, as its new chief executive officer.

His appointment is effective April 26, 2018. Kreiz replaces Margo Georgiadis, who was named Mattel’s CEO in February 2017, who will “pursue a new opportunity in the technology sector.” Georgiadis will serve in an advisory role at Mattel through May 10.

“Mattel is an iconic company with many of the world’s most beloved brands and greatest toy franchises,” Kreiz said in a statement. “I am excited by the opportunity to lead the company towards its next phase of transformation and restore Mattel to a high performing toy company.”

Kreiz joined Mattel’s board of directors in June 2017. As previously announced, he also will become chairman of the board, effective upon his election at the annual shareholders meeting May 17.

Mr. Kreiz is the former chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, acquired by Disney in 2014. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Endemol Group, one of the world’s largest independent television production companies, with local operations in more than 30 countries. Prior to that, Mr. Kreiz was a General Partner at venture capital firm Balderton Capital (formerly Benchmark Capital Europe), one of the leading early stage investors in Europe.

