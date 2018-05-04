You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

BHBA Honors Ziffren Brittenham’s Cliff Gilbert-Lurie as 2018 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year

Peter Caranicas

CREDIT: Lee Salem

A capacity crowd of 350 people celebrated Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, senior partner at the Ziffren Brittenham law firm, as the Beverly Hills Bar Association awarded him the honor of 2018 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year on Thursday at the Montage Beverly Hills.

Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock and prolific TV producer Dick Wolf were among the guest speakers celebrating the lawyer’s accomplishments. Drew Carey, who regaled the crowd with lawyer jokes, served as the master of ceremonies. All three are clients of Gilbert-Lurie, one of the best-known transactional attorneys in the entertainment industry

Gilbert-Lurie also represents Emmy-winning actress Claire Danes, actor/writer/producer Tina Fey, Microsoft Corporation and Imagine Entertainment, among many other high-profile clients.

Four of Gilbert-Lurie’s colleagues from Ziffren Brittenham presented Gilbert-Lurie with his award: Skip Brittenham, Sam Fischer, Ken Ziffren (who was BHBA Entertainment Lawyer of the Year 2006) and Melanie Cook (BHBA Entertainment Lawyer of the Year in 1997).

The Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Award honors leaders in entertainment law for significant contributions to the profession. It has been presented annually since 1989 by the Beverly Hills Bar Association, which has the largest entertainment law section of any bar association in the world. The event benefits the BHBA’s education and community outreach programs.

“Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, a highly sought after legal standout, has a great depth of knowledge and expertise across a broad range of the entertainment law business from talent to technology,” said BHBA president Richard D. Kaplan. “He is widely acknowledged by his legal peers and clients as a superb and creative strategist.”

“I accepted this very gracious invitation to be honored by Beverly Hills Bar Association,” said Gilbert-Lurie, “because the dinner creates a moment to tell my clients, partners, friends in the entertainment business, and family, how much they all mean to me, and to thank them for their trust and confidence in me over the years. It has been their own achievements and successes, and their friendship and support, that has allowed me to enjoy my professional success.”

Gilbert-Lurie has been named multiple times in Variety’s annual Legal Impact Report.

