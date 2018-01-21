How to Watch SAG Awards 2018 Online

The wave of awards shows continues on Sunday with the 24th annual SAG Awards, honoring the best actors of TV and film from the last year.

The red carpet will begin at 2:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. ET, with arrival footage streamed across social media by People, Entertainment Weekly, and TNT, as well as on PeopleTV and sagawards.org. As for the show itself, it will air live on TNT and TBS starting at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET. As in previous years, SAG will not be live-streaming the show, so watching will require a cable subscription. You can, however, access the channels on your computer, cell phone, or tablet through Sling, which has a monthly subscription fee. A seven-day free trial is available for first-timers.

This year’s show is largely dedicated to women, with its first-ever host, Kristen Bell, and all female presenters, including Emma Stone, Halle Berry, Olivia Munn, Marisa Tomei, Mandy Moore, Gina Rodriguez, Lupita Nyong’o, Dakota Fanning, and Kelly Marie Tran. Woody Harrelson, Daniel Kaluuya, and Sam Rockwell will be included in the show, however, and will introduce clips of movies nominated for outstanding ensemble cast.

“Big Little Lies,” “Stranger Things,” and “GLOW” lead the nominations for TV with four each, while “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” landed four nods and “Lady Bird” received three for film. Morgan Freeman will also be honored at the show with this year’s lifetime achievement award. See the full list of nominees here.