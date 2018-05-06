Ava DuVernay, Samira Wiley, ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Honored at GLAAD Media Awards

Ava DuVernay, Samira Wiley, and “Call Me by Your Name” were honored at the Hilton Midtown in New York Saturday night at the second half of the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Ross Mathews hosted the event and Melissa Etheridge and Adam Lambert opened the show with a duet to celebrate the 25 year anniversary of Etheridge’s album “Yes I Am.” The duo performing a new arrangement of her song “The Only One.”

Celebrities sported blue “&” pins to show their support for GLAAD’s Together movement and its work on intersectional issues including immigration, racial justice, women’s rights, and LGBTQ acceptance.

“GLAAD is working to ensure the spirit of unity and intersectionality that was celebrated tonight extends throughout the year,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO. “Tonight’s award recipients are the front lines to ensuring that LGBTQ acceptance moves forward in a political and cultural climate that is working against us.”

See the full list of GLAAD Media Awards announced in New York below:

Excellence in Media Award: Ava DuVernay

Vito Russo Award: Samira Wiley

Special Recognition Award: “Smile” by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44 [accepted by Ms. Gloria Carter]

Outstanding Film – Wide Release: “Call Me By Your Name” (Sony Pictures Classics) [accepted by screenwriter James Ivory and producer Peter Spears]

Outstanding Documentary: “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Music Artist: Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

Outstanding Talk Show Episode: “Australian Marriage Equality,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub,” “Anderson Cooper 360” (CNN)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” (NBC)

Outstanding Newspaper Article: “The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV” by Gracie Bonds Staples (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Outstanding Magazine Article: “Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge” by Masha Gessen (The New Yorker)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Billboard

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia: “’This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory” by Diana Tourjée (Broadly.Vice.com)

Spanish-Language Winners:

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine: “Pulse, Huellas de la Masacre.” Docufilms (CNN en Español)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “Comunidad LGBTQ Vulnerable Bajo Nuevo Gobierno.” Perspectiva Nacional (Entravision)

For the list of winners announced at the Los Angeles Media Awards, click here.