Wanda Ready to Sell Beverly Hills Property Project (Report)

China’s Dalian Wanda group is making plans to sell its remaining two overseas property developments, both in the U.S. They include the controversial Beverly Hills development, which Wanda once suggested would be the global headquarters of its entertainment division.

Wanda is now seeking buyers for the Beverly Hills development and another in Chicago, according to a report Tuesday by Bloomberg. It said that Wanda’s combined investment in the two amounted to $2.1 billion.

Wanda bought the Beverly Hills property, which is just to the west across Merv Griffin Way from the Beverly Hilton, in 2014. The city has already approved a 235-unit condominium project for the empty site where a Robinsons-May department store once stood. Wanda is seeking permission to change it into a 193-unit condo project with a 134-room luxury hotel.

But moving ahead with the development first became tricky when the Beverly Hilton Hotel raised objections. Later Wanda was accused of using foreign money to fund the development. In November 2016 Wanda won approval to go ahead, but receiving that permission coincided with the moment that the company ran into major political problems back home.

Related Legendary Hires Jiang Wei for China Role Wanda Reports Nearly 11% Revenue Drop in 2017

The giant Chinese company’s overseas expansion moves sparked the anger of the Chinese government in late 2016. A Chinese investment blacklist published in August last year looked tailor-made to hamper Wanda, banning further overseas moves in entertainment, hotels and sports.

Since then, Wanda has been battling to reduce its borrowings and sell off many of its overseas properties. Earlier this month, it agreed to sell off two properties in London, U.K., and others in Australia.

Wanda has also sold off its leisure parks in China and its film studio in Qingdao, but may retain operational control in both cases. In a regulatory filing earlier this week, Wanda said: “the company has no intention to terminate, downsize and dispose of its existing businesses in China.”

On Monday, restructuring of Wanda’s massive commercial property portfolio appeared to move ahead when Tencent, JD.con, Suning and Sunac China agreed to pay some $5.3 billion for a 14% stake in Wanda Commercial. The move allows Wanda to extricate itself from a tricky position where it guaranteed to refloat the company or buy out minority investors at a guaranteed price.