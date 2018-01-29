Tencent Leads $5.3 Billion Rescue of Wanda’s Commercial Property Arm

Chinese Internet giant Tencent is leading a group of investors paying $5.3 billion (RMB34 billion) to buy out minority investors in Wanda Commercial Properties. The company is part of the Dalian Wanda group that last year fell foul of the Chinese authorities for its overseas expansion in entertainment, hotels and sports.

The deal amounts to a rescue of the investors who owned a 14% stake in Wanda Commercial when it delisted from the Hong Kong stock market. Wanda promised to relist the company in mainland China, or provide guaranteed investment returns. As Dalian Wanda’s troubles have mounted it has been unable to refloat Wanda Commercial, and bailing out the minority shareholders would have meant adding to its debt burden at a time when it is under pressure to reduce its borrowings.

Tencent is joined by retail giant Suning, e-commerce group JD.com and property investor Sunac China in the rescue move. “This represents one of the world’s largest single strategic investments between Internet companies and brick-and-mortar commercial giants,” said Wanda in a statement.

Games and social media giant, Tencent last week announced that it was buying a minority stake in Skydance Media, the large Hollywood independent producer behind the “Mission: Impossible” franchise. It is understood to have acquired close to 10% of Skydance, according to Chinese sources.

Both deals illustrate the special position of Tencent in China. Already China’s largest social media and games company, it appears to have the ability to do overseas deals in the supposedly taboo entertainment sector at a time when Wanda and others have run up against regulatory barriers. Taking part in the Wanda rescue points to Tencent playing the role of good corporate citizen, ensuring that the business does not fail and that small investors have no reason to panic. Cleaning up China’s unwieldy and overblown financial system and managing stock markets has been a major tenet of China’s president Xi Jinping.

The move into real estate expands Tencent into the offline sector in a big way for the first time. Wanda Commercial Properties claims to be the world’s biggest commercial property company with 31.5 million square meters of operating commercial property including 235 Wanda Plaza shopping malls. It also sets Tencent in the footsteps of other online giants such as Amazon and Alibaba which have pushed into retail and sought synergy between e-commerce and traditional shopping.

Suning is already China’s leading online-to-offline exponent. With business areas including electronics, household appliances, maternal and infant care supplies, and fresh produce. Tencent has previously worked with JD.com, China’s largest retailer by revenue, and a leader in e-commerce, logistics, technology and finance.

Sunac is the property company that previously bought Wanda’s leisure businesses and the Wanda studios in Qingdao. It appears to be being used as a buyer of distressed corporate assets and has also spearheaded the, possibly futile rescue, of LeEco.

“Following the repositioning of its operations, (the renamed) Wanda Commercial Management Group will utilize the huge online resources owned by Tencent, Suning, and JD.com, and its own vast offline commercial assets to carry out various collaborations, jointly building a ‘new consumption model in China that will integrate both online and offline services, providing Chinese consumers with a more intelligent and more convenient shopping experience, and generating a win-win situation for both brick-and-mortar businesses and Internet companies,” Wanda said in a statement.