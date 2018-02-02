Sony’s Incoming CEO Kenichiro Yoshida Says Change is ‘Urgent’

Kenichiro Yoshida, named on Friday as the next CEO of Sony Corp., said change is still an urgent priority at the Japanese electronics to entertainment conglomerate.

“I returned to Sony four years ago, after 14 years at So Net,” said Yoshida at a briefing in Tokyo following the publication of the group’s third quarter financial results.

“There I was impressed by (departing CEO, Kazuo) Hirai’s no-nonsense approach to dealing with problems. Nevertheless, Sony has not been able to surpass itself for many years,” Yoshida said.

“I share with Mr Hirai the same sense of an urgent need for change. Our position in the global market is very different to where it was 20 years ago,” Yoshida said.

Yoshida has been executive in charge of Sony’s internal strategy and seen as the executive most responsible for putting Hirai’s cost cutting program into place.

A formal strategic review is set to take place in April. Yoshida, nevertheless, said that he would make a presentation on strategy shortly after the group’s financial results presentation.

Later during the briefing Yoshida said that the “vector of his approach” at Sony would be largely the same as Hirai’s strategy, but the expression of it would likely be different.