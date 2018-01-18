Nicolas Winding Refn, India’s Times Bridge Invest in Mubi Streaming Service

Danish film maker, Nicolas Winding Refn and Indian investment group Times Bridge have invested in specialty streaming service Mubi.

Unlike the global leaders in streaming with all-you-can-eat content menus, Mubi operates by operating a limited and rotating selection of just 30 movies. It contends that curation (selection by humans, not algorithm) creates a community of active users. After 10 years in operation, it currently claims 8 million registered users.

Deal terms were not disclosed. But they are understood to be similar to the revised arrangements under which China’s Huanxi Media became a backer in November 2016. In that deal Huanxi paid $2 million for a 1.6% ownership stake, valuing Mubi at $125 million.

Times Bridge, the investment arm of the Times of India group, which counts stakes in Uber, Vice and AirBnB, regards the investment as strategic. It will provide Mubi with local knowledge, talent outreach and commercial and festival partnerships. India, which is currently waking up to streaming video, already represent Mubi’s third largest market. Subscriptions are sold at INR500 per month in India and at $8.99 in the U.S.

Winding Refn (“The Neon Demon,” “Only God Forgives”), is expected to provide advocacy and add brand value to the company which already counts Working Title’s Eric Fellner as an angel investor. Winding Refn previously produced new brand identity for Mubi.

“(Times Bridge) have shown a highly sophisticated understanding of our business and our goals in the region. India is a unique opportunity for us to engage with a passionate community with deep cultural ties to film,” said Mubi’s founder and CEO Efe Cakarel, in a statement.

“Mubi is an original idea with a decade’s worth of proven appeal amongst fans of independent cinema worldwide. Film is inextricably linked to India’s heritage and, in a country with rapidly-changing tastes, we are confident that the Mubi platform will delight a meaningful audience seeking high-quality, curated, global cinema,” said Rishi Jaitly, CEO of Times Bridge.

Mubi recently signed a multi-year SVoD deal with NBCUniversal across 11 territories. The company recently released a series of titles including Berlinale Panorama opener “I, Olga Hepnarova,” Rachel Lang’s “Baden Baden” and Eugene Green’s “The Son Of Joseph,” Bruno Dumont’s Cannes Palme d’Or contender “Slack Bay,” Ildiko Enyedi’s Berlin Golden Bear winner “On Body & Soul,” and winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury prize “Felicite.” Coming soon is controversial Chinese animated drama “Have A Nice Day,” which debuted in Berlin last year and is currently on release in China.