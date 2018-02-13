Lionsgate India Appoints Maitreyee Dasgupta as Content Head

Maitreyee Dasgupta has been named as creative head of Lionsgate India. She will report to Lionsgate India’s MD Rohit Jain.

Based in the company’s Mumbai office, Dasgupta will oversee local productions and co-productions across film, television and digital platforms under the Lionsgate and Starz brands. She will work with local partners to bring global formats to India for local-language remakes and will also supervise co-production of original Indian content.

Dasgupta was recently deputy director of the NFDC project market Film Bazaar. She previously spent four years as senior supervising producer for Viacom18 Motion Pictures, when the company earned credits including films “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” “Madras Cafe” and “Gangs of Wasseypur.” Before that she picked up experience at Walt Disney’s subsidiaries UTV Television and UTV Spotboy Motion Pictures, where she supervised the production of one of the highest rated nonfiction shows on Hindi channel Bindass.

Lionsgate launched its dedicated India operation in October last year. It is headed by Jain, an industry veteran who was previously deputy CEO at pay-TV platform Videocon d2h.

“Maitreyee is an experienced production executive and a skilled media strategist. Her impressive track record and goodwill in the territory make her the perfect addition to our Lionsgate India office as we build our content slates and expand the company’s footprint in one of the largest and fastest-growing markets,” said Jain in a statement.