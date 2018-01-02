LeEco Boss Jia Yueting Misses Deadline for China Return

Jia Yueting, the colorful founder of the struggling LeEco Group, has not returned to China, as he was ordered to do by the country’s financial regulators.

State-controlled media have now added to a string of unconfirmed reports that the tycoon had failed to comply with a Dec. 25 instruction from the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The regulator wanted Jia back in China by Dec. 31 to take action over the mounting debts at the sprawling tech and video streaming group.

Jia’s wife Gan Wei, appeared to land in Beijing on New Year’s Eve, posting messages on her Weibo social media account from the airport, and saying that she was back with a mission. That left it unclear whether Jia had returned or not.

A news story published by The Global Times and carried by The People’s Daily, said on Jan. 2 that Jia had missed the deadline and failed to keep a promise to return soon.

Jia’s whereabouts are currently unknown, though he is reported to have spent much time recently in California, U.S. There he may be spearheading rescue attempts for Faraday Future, an electric automotive firm. He is also reported to have said that if he returns to China he may not be able to easily leave again and finish the job at Faraday Future.

While lawyers have pointed out that Jia’s breach of the CSRC announcement have civil, not criminal implications, Jia’s problems at home are mounting. In mid-December, he was placed on China’s list of debt defaulters and on a national blacklist.

Jia recently announced a $1 billion cash lifeline for Faraday Future. But one of the purported investors Thailand’s leading energy group, PTT, denied its involvement.