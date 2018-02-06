Wall Street Woes Magnified in International Stock Market Rout

A global stock market sell-off on Tuesday wiped billions of dollars from corporate values, with media and tech stocks among those severely dented. The selling pressure meant that in many major markets the gains registered in a buoyant January were wiped out.

The trigger for the rout was the above expectation U.S. payrolls news on Friday. That stoked the fear of wage-driven inflation for the first time in nearly a decade. That in turn changed assumptions about inflation and interest rate policy, causing Wall Street to tumble on Friday.

On Monday – coincidentally the first day in the job for new Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell — the Dow’s Friday lurch triggered predictable early falls in Asian and European equity markets. But some brave Chinese investors jumped back into the Hong Kong market and lifted share prices off their lows.

In Asian markets, Tuesday was an altogether darker story. Following a Monday loss of 4.1% by Wall Street’s S&P 500 Index, Asian bourses fell a further 3%-5%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index shed 4.7% to 21,610 points, Australia’s ASX200 index was down 3.2% to 5,883 points and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed down a brutal 5.1% at 30,595 points.

Related U.K.'s Goldfinch Studios Launches Neon in Hong Kong (EXCLUSIVE) Li Ruigang Runs Out of Time in Controversial TVB Takeover

Media and tech stocks in Asia fared badly, in line with, or slightly worse than the local indexes. Tencent fell 7% on Tuesday to HK$410 per share. State-backed distributor China Film Co. dropped 5.2% to RMB15.89, while private sector players Enlight Media was off 4.3% to RMB11.95 and Huayi Bros. were lower by 6.6% to RMB9.80. Japan’s leading film group Toho Co. was 4.8% lower at JPY3,465.

Only South Korean shares seemed able to defy the regional trend. The KOSPI index was down just 1.5% at 2,453 points. And leading Korean entertainment firm CJ E&M was off by only 0.44% to 89,500.

For many market watchers, a correction had been expected after a long bull run. But the speed and scale of the pullback caught many by surprise. The Chicago-traded volatility index jumped from 10 points to 30.7, its highest level since mid-2015.

The fear now is that if markets do not stabilize quickly, new, more cautious assumptions about equities, bonds, currency and interest rate trends will set in. Increased risk aversion by funds and other investors will then make it harder for companies to pull off IPOs, raise venture capital, or refinance existing borrowings.