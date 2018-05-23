Japan’s Imagica Robot Holdings to Be Renamed Imagica Group

Pokemon World Championships
CREDIT: Shizuo Kambayashi/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Major Japanese video producer Imagica Robot Holdings, the holding company and parent company of Imagica, will be renamed as Imagica Group starting Oct. 1.

The holding company was founded in 1935 and has provided video-related business since 2006. It partnered with Sumitomo Corp. and Cool Japan Fund to acquire SDI media, a post-production firm in Los Angeles that provides media-localization services. The company also acquired Oriental Light and Magic (OLM), well-known as producers of animated content such as 2015’s “Pokemon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages.”

Imagica will also merge its film subsidiary, Imagica West, with the Internet and mobile advertising and marketing subsidiary Imagica Imageworks. The merged entity will be known as Imagica Lab from October 1. The new company will handle video production, archiving, and online video creation.

