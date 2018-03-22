HAF: Prizes Awarded to Asian Film Projects and Works in Progress

The 16th Hong Kong – Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF) concluded on Wednesday with a prize ceremony after three days of meetings between film-makers, financiers, producers and sales agents.

The event was held in the margins of FilMart, the film and TV rights sales market that is continuing in Hong Kong at the Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Some 11 cash and in-kind awards were presented. HAF also partnered with the Cannes Market to present the “HAF Goes to Cannes” program, offering screening opportunities at the Cannes festival’s market in May.

2018 Winners
HAF Award (Hong Kong Project)
“Love in the Valley of Daughters” (Hong Kong) Dir. YUEN Han-yan

HAF Award (Non-Hong Kong Project)
“Saving One Who was Dead” (Czech Republic) Dir. Vaclav KADRNKA

mm2 Award
“Still Human” (Hong Kong) Dir. Oliver CHAN Siu-kuen

Wanda WIP Lab Award
“From Black and White to Shades of Grey” (China) Dir. HUANG Zi

Wouter Barendrecht Award
“Let Me Rest in Peace” (Japan) Dir. YAMANAKA Yoko

Network of Asian Fantastic Films Award
“Imah” (Indonesia, France) Dir. Eddie CAHYONO

Wutianming Post-Production Award
“Stonewalling” (China) Dir. HUANG Ji

White Light Post-Production Award (HAF Project)
“Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash” (Indonesia) Dir. Edwin

White Light Post-Production Award (WIP Lab Project)
“Mosaic Portrait” (China) Dir. ZHAI Yixiang

G2D Post-Production Award (HAF Project)
“The Big Picture” (South Korea) Dir. E J-yong

G2D Post-Production Award (WIP Lab Project)
“Agnanai – The Atonement” (Japan) Dir. SAKAHARA Atsushi

