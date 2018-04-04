Film, TV Escape Penalty as China Retaliates Against Trump’s Trade Tariffs

America’s film and TV industries dodged a bullet on Wednesday as China announced tariffs of some $50 billion against American goods. The measures were retaliatory action against a list of new U.S. tariffs on imports from China announced a day earlier.

China’s Commerce Ministry said that it would increase import duties by 25% on 106 types of goods including soy beans, cars and light aircraft. The ministry said that it would announce the date for implementation separately, and that it would depend on the date that Trump’s additional duties are imposed on Chinese exports to the U.S.

The maneuvers signal a significant lurch into a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he welcomes a trade war, and that they are easy to win. He argues that the U.S. loses out as a result of the Chinese trade surplus in physical goods. The U.S. has a surplus of exports over imports in services such as financial services, software and film and TV content.

The two countries are currently renegotiating a six year old agreement covering the film industry. They are believed to be close to a deal that would partially roll back China’s film import quotas, increase revenue share terms for Hollywood rights owners, and likely increase the number of permitted distributors.

China’s retaliatory measures to date seem to have avoided the most headline-grabbing measures, such as penalizing the large passenger jets produced by Boeing, or hitting out at Hollywood. China could be saved these for later if the trade dispute escalates.

Instead, for now, China’s actions seem targeted to hurt Trump-voting constituencies. Soy beans are a major U.S. export to China and are predominantly sourced from states that supported Trump. Other goods affected include beef, corn and orange juice.

The Ministry said that Tuesday’s U.S. moves were “an evident violation of the rules of the World Trade Organization.” It added that they threatened China’s economic interests and security.”

As the war of words turned finally turned into a trade war, Asian stock markets wobbled and the U.S. dollar weakened. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.2% to 29,518, and the Dow Jones Shenzhen Index fell 1.1% to 502.05. Before the opening bell, at 7.30 a.m. in New York stock futures pointed to a 460 point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index.