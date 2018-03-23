Emerald Media Pays $80 Million for Stake in Global Sports Commerce

Asia-based media investor, Emerald Media is paying $80 million for a large minority stake in Global Sports Commerce. Singapore-based GSC is one of the world’s largest sports technology and management companies.

GSC’s business covers LED signage, sponsorship management, premium consulting, fan engagement, AR/VR, drone-based data acquisition, wireless tech and data-sciences. GSC’s network of companies include Techfront, ITW, Qubercomm, Sportsgateway, Media Bay, Beyond Boundaries, Cartoon Mango and Nanoyotta. It has franchise businesses with include sports organizations including: FIFA, the English Premier League, NRL Australia, Australian Football league, IPL, Formula 1, Big Bash League, New Zealand Cricket, Cricket Australia, IMG and Asia Sports.

Emerald is buying a mix of new shares and existing equity currently owned by private equity firm FidelisWorld. Another Asian private equity investor, ADV Partners remains on board with a significant minority position.

“The introduction of digital technology into the world of sports has helped amplify fans’ appreciation of the games and has helped to create an alternative source of revenue for clients, besides the games themselves,” said Rajesh Kamat, MD of Emerald.

Backed by KKR to the tune of $300 million, Emerald has made investments in YuppTV, one of the world’s leading OTT video platforms for South Asian content, Amagi Media Labs, India’s leading targeted-TV advertisement solutions firm, and Cosmos-Maya, one of the most successful animation content producers in Asia.