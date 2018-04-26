Disney Opens Toy Story Land at Shanghai Theme Park

The Shanghai Disney Resort opened Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disneyland’s seventh themed land. It is the first major expansion of the theme park since it opened in June 2016.

Full of oversized toys, new adventures, colorful sights, the land features three new attractions – Slinky Dog Spin, Rex’s Racer, and Woody’s Roundup. It also includes a themed character greeting area, Meeting Post, and shopping and dining experiences, Al’s Toy Barn and Toy Box Café.

The opening ceremony on Thursday was attended by Disney chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, Chen Qun, vice mayor of Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, and Zong Ming, deputy secretary general of Shanghai Municipal People’s Government.

“We’re grateful to the people of China for wholeheartedly embracing Shanghai Disney Resort, for truly making it their own and also making it one of the most successful theme parks we’ve ever opened,” said Iger.

“Shanghai Disney Resort has quickly become a premier tourism landmark in this city, for both Chinese and foreign visitors. We look forward to continuing the close collaboration with The Walt Disney Company as we further position Shanghai as a world-renowned tourism city, introducing exciting new experiences to guests and delivering a top-tier level of service,” said Fan Xiping, chairman of Shanghai Shendi Group, the Walt Disney Company’s partner in the park and hotels complex.