China’s Wanda Suffers Financial Declines in 2017

Dalian Wanda, the beleaguered Chinese property to entertainment group, took a series of financial knocks in 2017. It is expected to sell further properties in the coming weeks.

The privately-held parent company said that It said that revenue dropped by 11% to RMB227 billion, and that net profit was basically flat, but did not reveal the figure. The group’s net asset value dropped by 12% in 2017 to RMB700 million.

The group has been on the receiving end of a succession of Chinese government actions to curb reckless corporate overseas expansion. These measures have included instructions to China’s banking and investment sector, and capital controls, as well as cabinet-level redrafting of rules on preferred and disfavored investment sectors. Entertainment, hotels and sports are all now frowned upon.

These measures caused Wanda to reshuffle many of its assets, to sell off hotels in China and hand off much of its theme park business. “The revenue from real estate reached RMB 83.17 billion, down 24% year-on-year, mainly due to the sharp decrease in revenue from real estate resulting from the transfer of cultural tourism projects,” the group announced on Saturday.

Related China Box Office: Aamir Khan's 'Superstar' Wins Crowded Weekend Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ Poised to Top China Box Office

The group’s remaining entertainment businesses, which include Wanda Cinema Line and AMC, continued to grow, and Wanda said that cultural industry businesses represented 28% of group revenue in 2017.

“Wanda’s film group achieved revenue of RMB 53.2 billion in 2017, or 99% of its target, up 36% y/y. In 2017, Wanda opened 199 new movie theaters worldwide with a total increase of 1,585 screens. To date, Wanda operates 1,551 movie theaters worldwide with 15,932 screens,” Wanda said. It also said that its cinemas were performing strongly, with per screen box office of Wanda movie theaters some 1.9 times the Chinese average. Its cinema loyalty scheme claimed 100 million members.

In recent days Wanda’s overseas asset disposals have continued. It sold a property in London’s Nine Elms district — notching a $60 million profit in the process — and is poised to sell two Australian developments in the coming days .