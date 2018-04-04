China’s Fosun Denies Report of MGM, Miramax Bid Plans

Fosun International, the multidisciplinary Chinese conglomerate behind Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8, denies that it is hatching plans to acquire either MGM or Miramax.

The report by financial news agency Bloomberg followed its earlier report that Studio 8 is raising $200 million of new finance in a funding round organized through boutique financier Raine Group.

Sources within Fosun, who were not authorized to speak on behalf of the group, Tuesday told Variety that the Studio 8 funding exercise was mundane and business as usual. But they said that no plans for major Hollywood purchases have been discussed between Studio 8 and its Chinese parent.

Studio 8 is majority-owned by China’s Fosun International, but remains under the management control of its founder, former Warner Bros. film division chief Robinov. Fosun owns 80% of Studio 8’s A-class shares, which in turn amounts to 60% of the economic interest in the company.

“We are very confident in Jeff and his team,” the source said. “We are pretty happy to see all the projects they’ve developed. They have great potential.”

Started in 2014 with backing from Sony and Fosun, Studio 8 has released only one feature film of note, the Ang Lee-directed “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” It has two films scheduled for release in 2018, “White Boy Rick” and “Alpha.”

Related IMAX Signs 30-Theater Deal With China’s JinYi Media Jeff Robinov's Studio 8 Seeking $200 Million of Fresh Capital

Chinese companies were major investors in Hollywood between 2012 and 2016. But their dealmaking activity have been severely crimped ever since, as a result of direct government intervention. Deals over $1 billion have come in for scrutiny, while companies that have high levels of debt have also not been allowed further overseas expansion. In mid-2017, the government clearly spelled out five no-go areas for overseas acquisitions by Chinese companies. They included property, hotels, film, entertainment and industries with poor environmental impact.

Fosun has acquired stakes in Cirque du Soleil, Club Mediterranee and English soccer club Wolverhampton Wanderers. In recent months it has bought stakes in China’s Tsingtao brewery and Austria’s lingerie maker Wolford.