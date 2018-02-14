Baidu Confirms U.S. IPO for iQIYI Chinese Video Streaming Platform

Chinese Internet giant Baidu has confirmed plans for the flotation of its streaming video subsidiary iQIYI. It will be listed on a U.S. stock market, but did not specify which one.

The company said that it has filed a draft prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission IPO and listing of iQIYI shares, in American Depositary Receipt form. Baidu has been listed on NASDAQ since 2005. Its shares jumped 1.8% to $225.5 on the news.

Baidu said that it expects to remain iQIYI’s majority shareholder. It currently controls 80.5% of the company. But neither Baidu or iQIYI revealed other details of the listing – such as the timing of the flotation, the amount of fresh capital to be raised, or the proportion of the company to be sold.

Financial industry sources have previously reported that the company aims to raise $1 billion and achieve an initial valuation of $8-10 billion.

iQIYI is among the leaders in the Chinese video streaming market, which is vast, fast-growing and protected from competition from global video groups including Netflix and Amazon.

The company has claimed over 500 million monthly active users for its free-to-use, ad-supported basic version, and even higher numbers of downloads for its app. At other times iQIYI has reported over 50 million paying subscribers, though it is not clear whether its methodology for counting paying users is comparable with other companies. Major rivals in China include Tencent Video and Youku (formerly Youku Tudou) which was acquired by Alibaba two years ago.

All three of the top Chinese video platforms are believed to be loss-making – a position which rules out a listing on a mainland Chinese stock exchange — and consider themselves still to be in a development stage. They are investing heavily in acquired content, increasingly backing original programming and spending heavily on marketing and bandwidth.

“(iQIYI) are number one in terms of average time spent. We’re number one in terms of number of paying subscribers and we are number one in terms of profitability, although it’s not profitable yet, but we lost a lot less than the competition,” said Baidu founder Robin Li, on an earnings call Tuesday, following publication of its 2017 results.

The company quoted data from iResearch, showing that average daily user numbers for iQIYI’s PC and the mobile apps reached 76 million and 158 million, respectively, in December 2017. Monthly time spent on iQIYI’s mobile app grew to 408 billion minutes, 32% higher than December 2016.