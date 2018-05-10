Atwater Capital Backing China’s Zhengfu Pictures on ‘Age of Game’

China’s Zhengfu Pictures is set as one of the first beneficiary companies of new film industry funding source Atwater Content Investment Fund.

The $30 million fund was hatched by Los Angeles-based venture financier Atwater Capital. The new fund will “focus on the early acquisition of material in partnership with the innovative talent that can shepherd it to reality.”

Zhengfu is a company that straddles China and Hollywood and is headed by former Alibaba Pictures executive Alex Zhang, and Han Sanping, the producer-director who used to head state-controlled China Film Group.

ACIF and Zhengfu will team up on “Age of Game”, adapted from a seven-novel book series about elite gamers recruited to fight for Earth’s survival in a digital war zone. Zhang will produce, and Han executive produce.

“The most powerful position in today’s marketplace is being in control of strong underlying material,” said Vania Schlogel, Atwater Capital Founder and Managing Partner. “Content is power, and ACIF represents a unique approach to keep that power in the hands of those who wield it best – the creatives and creators.”

ACIF will continue to build out its portfolio with the next generation of tastemakers and content creators in film, television, and new media. Atwater Capital and ACIF are represented exclusively by CAA Media Finance and CAA China.