You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Alibaba Leads $600 Million Funding of AI Developer SenseTime

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alibaba offices
CREDIT: Courtesy of alibaba group

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup.

The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help it open new businesses.

The capital injection was SenseTime’s third, or Series C, funding round. Other premium investors joining Alibaba include Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, and Chinese retailer Suning. SenseTime previously raised $410 in its B series in July last year.

Artificial intelligence and robotics are a key battleground for Chinese tech firms which are seeking to emerge from the shadow of the U.S.’s Silicon Valley. Many commentators in Asia have suggested that the recent tariff increases and battle over intellectual property announced by U.S. President Donald Trump are specifically targeted with the intention of preventing China’s planned economic transformation and expansion into cutting edge industries.

“We are especially impressed by their R&D capabilities in deep learning and visual computing. Our business at Alibaba is already seeing tangible benefits from our investments in AI and we are committed to further investment. Our strategic partnership with SenseTime will spark more innovation and create value for society,” said Alibaba vice chairman Joe Tsai in a statement.

SenseTime boasts 400 business partnerships in China and abroad, mostly in the fintech, security, mobile Internet and retail sectors. These include deals with Qualcomm, to increase the intelligence of smartphones; with Honda to provide autonomous driving technologies; Suning, leverages facial recognition for check-out free shopping. It is also partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on MIT’s Intelligence Quest project.

More Digital

  • Alibaba offices

    Alibaba Leads $600 Million Funding of AI Developer SenseTime

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup. The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help […]

  • Alibaba's Yang Weidong Underscores Importance of

    Alibaba's Yang Weidong Underscores Importance of Original Content for Youku

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup. The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help […]

  • Steve Wozniak

    Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Is Latest to Join #DeleteFacebook Movement

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup. The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help […]

  • YouTube logo

    YouTube Illegally Tracks Data on Kids, Groups Claim in FTC Complaint

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup. The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Facebook

    Facebook’s Communications Meltdown: How the Company Lost Control of Its Messaging

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup. The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help […]

  • Daydream Collections screenshot

    Google's Daydream VR Gets Dashboard, Content Collections

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup. The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help […]

  • The Man From Earth - Holocene

    Piracy as Marketing Tool? 'The Man from Earth: Holocene' Producers Have Made $45,000 From Self-Pirating Their Movie

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has led a $600 million funding round for SenseTime, a leading artificial intelligence startup. The company claims to be China’s leading AI platform and algorithms supplier. It specializes in fields including facial and image recognition, autonomous driving, medical imaging and deep learning hardware optimization. The new capital is expected to help […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad