Washington State Provides Producers With Experienced Crews, Diverse Shooting Locales

Variety Staff

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Producers seeking tax incentives, a talented crew base, and a diverse array of shooting locations that include temperate rainforests, a stunning Pacific coastline, looming mountains and even arid deserts can find it all in the state of Washington. The home of tech giants Amazon and Microsoft, of Starbucks and the Space Needle, also offers a rebate of up to 35% on qualified spend.

Urban locales include the modern metropolis of Seattle and the city of Spokane with its small-town feel.

Specifically, the incentive gives a rebate of 30% on qualified spend for film and TV projects. It rises to 35% for TV projects with six or more episodes, further motivating more lucrative, longer-term projects.

The rebate includes resident above-the-line talent and resident below-the-line workers. Fifteen percent is available for non-resident-below the line workers.

The minimum spend required is $500,000 per film and $300,000 per TV episode.

Recent projects shot in Washington State include: “Where’d You Go Bernadette” (2018), “Prospect” (2018), “Sadie” (2018), “The Man in the High Castle” (TV Series, started shooting in 2015); “Twin Peaks” (TV Series that filmed from 1990 to 1991 and again starting in 2017), “Z Nation” (TV Series shooting since 2014); “Death Note” (2017), “Captain Fantastic” (2016); and “Fifty Shades of Grey” (2015).

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Incenitves
30% Qualifying film/TV rebate, resident above- and below-the-line workers
35% TV rebate (six or more episodes)
15% Rebate on non-resident below- the-line workers
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

    Washington State Provides Producers With Experienced Crews, Diverse Shooting Locales

    Country of Georgia Lures Producers With Exotic Locations and Aggressive Incentives

    Country of Georgia Makes Pitch to Become Major Filming Destination

    National Geographic Team Revives the World of Jane Goodall With Enhanced Footage

    How Makeup Artists Created 'Bright' Looks That Lured Millions of Online Viewers

    Oscar-Nominated Music Scores Find Life Beyond Big Screen, Thanks to Radio and Concerts

    American Society of Cinematographers Names Eric Rodli as Exec Director

