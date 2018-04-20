Virginia Offers Producers Multiple Locations, Tax Credits and Grants

The Old Dominion State offers a cornucopia of locations: historic Williamsburg for films set in the 13 colonies, naval shipyards near Norfolk and the Pentagon outside of Washington for military dramas, the Appalachian Mountains for outdoor adventures, and sandy Atlantic Coast beaches for seashore comedies. And last but not least, Virginia makes available both refundable tax credits and discretionary grant possibilities.

Specifically, the state provides a refundable tax credit and grant of 15% on all qualifying expenses, including wages. An additional 5% can be obtained if filming takes place in an economically distressed area of Virginia.

On top of that, the state offers an additional 10% to 15% payroll tax credit for Virginia residents, and an additional 10% for Virginia residents who are first-time industry employees.

A minimum spend of $250,000 is required for the tax credit. There is no minimum for the grant. And an additional sales and use tax exemption of also available to qualifying productions.

Recent projects shot in Virginia include “Wonder Woman 2” (2019), Netflix series “Mindhunter” (2017 to present), “The Glass Castle” (2017), “Imperium” (2016), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “Ithaca” (2015), “Captain Phillips” (2013), “Argo” (2012). “Lincoln” (2012) and the Showtime series “Homeland” (2011 to present.)