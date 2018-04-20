You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Virginia Offers Producers Multiple Locations, Tax Credits and Grants

Variety Staff

Mindhunter
CREDIT: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

The Old Dominion State offers a cornucopia of locations: historic Williamsburg for films set in the 13 colonies, naval shipyards near Norfolk and the Pentagon outside of Washington for military dramas, the Appalachian Mountains for outdoor adventures, and sandy Atlantic Coast beaches for seashore comedies. And last but not least, Virginia makes available both refundable tax credits and discretionary grant possibilities.

Specifically, the state provides a refundable tax credit and grant of 15% on all qualifying expenses, including wages. An additional 5% can be obtained if filming takes place in an economically distressed area of Virginia.

On top of that, the state offers an additional 10% to 15% payroll tax credit for Virginia residents, and an additional 10% for Virginia residents who are first-time industry employees.

A minimum spend of $250,000 is required for the tax credit. There is no minimum for the grant. And an additional sales and use tax exemption of also available to qualifying productions.

Recent projects shot in Virginia include “Wonder Woman 2” (2019), Netflix series “Mindhunter” (2017 to present), “The Glass Castle” (2017), “Imperium” (2016), “Jason Bourne” (2016), “Ithaca” (2015), “Captain Phillips” (2013), “Argo” (2012). “Lincoln” (2012) and the Showtime series “Homeland” (2011 to present.)

Incenitves
15% Refundable credit/grant on qualifying expenses
5% Addional grant if filming in an economically distressed area
250K Minimum spend
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

  Mindhunter

  Director Baltasar Kormákurs Opens Production Studio

    'Everest' Director Baltasar Kormákurs Opens New Production Studio in Iceland

  Costume Designer Lyn Paolo

    Power Garments Defined the Political Class in ABC's 'Scandal'

  John Caglione Jr makeup Al Pacino

    How a Hair & Makeup Team Transformed Al Pacino Into HBO's 'Paterno'

  Film Placeholder

    On-Location Filming Rises 2.4% in Los Angeles for First Quarter

  Teamsters' Seniority System Not a Good

    Teamsters' Seniority System May Not Work Well for Other Crafts, Guilds

  Michael Goi Named Kodak Cinematographer-In-Residence at

    'American Horror Story' DP Michael Goi Named 2018 Kodak Cinematographer-in-Residence at UCLA

