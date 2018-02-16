You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

South Australia Launches a New 10% Tax Rebate

Variety Staff

Marvel Studios' THOR: RAGNAROK..Thor (Chris Hemsworth)..Ph: Jasin Boland..©Marvel Studios 2017
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

South Australia has entered the incentives fray. The Australian state’s South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) just launched a new 10% rebate that covers all forms of post-production, including digital and visual effects work. It went into effect in January.

The rebate works on top of Australia’s federal incentive to provide a total rebate of up to 40% on post and related work undertaken in the state.

The 10% covers all qualified expenditures for post, digital work and visual effects. A minimum spend of $250,000 is required. When combined with Australia’s federal rebate of 30%, the South Australian incentive pushes the rebate total to a whopping 40%. Applications must be made within 90 of completion of qualified work.

In addition, the South Australian Government offers a payroll tax exemption to producers shooting feature films in South Australia. The incentive may reduce a project’s total payroll liability by up to 4.95%. Tax liability arises when an employer has annual wages in excess of $600,000.

Recent projects that have made their way to South Australia include “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (2018), “Tomb Raider” (2018), “Thor: Ragnorok” (2017), “Rabbit” (2017), “Sweet Country” (2017), “Goober” (2016), “Boys in the Trees” (2016), “The Pack” (2015) and “Versus” (2015).

 Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

 

Incenitves
10% Rebate on qualified post-production and related work
250k Minimum spend
30% Australia’s federal rebate (South Australia rebate is additive)
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

