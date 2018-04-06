You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Savannah’s 10% Rebate Sweetens Georgia’s Transferrable Tax Credit

Variety Staff

The Frontrunner Hugh Jackman
Bustling Atlanta may be the third-largest production center in the U.S. (after L.A. and New York), but the coastal Georgia city of Savannah offers far more charming allures for producers looking to shoot amidst cobblestone streets, green parks and historic buildings – not to mention in the haunting Bonaventure Cemetery, made famous by the novel and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” Plus, the city provides a 10% rebate on qualified film and TV spend on top of Georgia’s already generous 20-30% transferable tax credit.

To qualify, films must be budgeted at $1.75 million or higher. Qualifying TV series must include a minimum of five episodes.

The minimum spend must be $500,000 per film; $500,000 is also required of TV, per season. There’s a project cap of $150,000 for film and $250,000 for TV, per calendar year. In addition, at least 60% of the filming days must take place in Chatham County, where Savannah is located.

Recent projects shot in Savannah include “The Front Runner” (2018), “Baywatch” (2017), “Gifted” (2017), “Live By Night” (2016), “The Birth of a Nation” (2016), “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (TV Series, 2015 to present), “Magic Mike XXL” (2015), “The Legend of Bagger Vance” (2000), “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil” (1997), “Forrest Gump” (1994), “Cape Fear” (1991) and “Glory” (1989).

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

Incenitves
10% Rebate on qualified spending
$500k Minimum qualified spend per film or TV season
$1.74m Minimum film budget
5 Number of TV episodes required to qualify
