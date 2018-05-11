San Antonio Offers Film Incentive on Top of Texas Cash Grant

Variety Staff

The Honor Farm
In addition to states, several U.S. cities also offer incentives to lure producers. One of them, San Antonio, home of the Alamo, boasts an array of unique locations, including its bustling River Walk attraction, colonial Spanish architecture and an arts district. San Antonio also delivers a 7.5% rebate that’s stackable with a Texas cash grant of up to 22.5%.

The incentive is available through the San Antonio Film Commission. There are no permit fees for shooting in more than 250 city-owned properties. Plus the commission offers help with location scouting, government liaison services, crew and resource information, and casting calls.

Specifically, San Antonio’s incentive delivers a 7.5% rebate on approved spend within the jurisdiction. The rebate can be combined with the generous cash grant provided by the state of Texas, which can range up to 22.5%

Producers who want to avail themselves of San Antonio’s rebate must spend a minimum of $100,000. The city’s maximum award is $250,000 per project.

Notable production shot in San Antonio include “Angry Men” (2018), “The Honor Farm” (2017), “The Prey” (2017), “Dead Awake” (2016), “Everybody Wants Some” (2016), TV series “Friday Night Tykes ( 2013 to present), “Battleship” (2012), “Stop Loss” (2006), “Syriana” (2005), “Spy Kids 2” (2001), “Spy Kids” (2000) and “Miss Congeniality” (2000).

Incenitves
7.5% Rebate on approved San Antonio spending
$100k Minimum spending in San Antonio
250K Max award per project
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

  The Honor Farm

