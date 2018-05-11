San Antonio Offers Film Incentive on Top of Texas Cash Grant

In addition to states, several U.S. cities also offer incentives to lure producers. One of them, San Antonio, home of the Alamo, boasts an array of unique locations, including its bustling River Walk attraction, colonial Spanish architecture and an arts district. San Antonio also delivers a 7.5% rebate that’s stackable with a Texas cash grant of up to 22.5%.

The incentive is available through the San Antonio Film Commission. There are no permit fees for shooting in more than 250 city-owned properties. Plus the commission offers help with location scouting, government liaison services, crew and resource information, and casting calls.

Producers who want to avail themselves of San Antonio’s rebate must spend a minimum of $100,000. The city’s maximum award is $250,000 per project.

Notable production shot in San Antonio include “Angry Men” (2018), “The Honor Farm” (2017), “The Prey” (2017), “Dead Awake” (2016), “Everybody Wants Some” (2016), TV series “Friday Night Tykes ( 2013 to present), “Battleship” (2012), “Stop Loss” (2006), “Syriana” (2005), “Spy Kids 2” (2001), “Spy Kids” (2000) and “Miss Congeniality” (2000).