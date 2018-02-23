Rhode Island: A Tiny State With a Big Tax Incentive for Hollywood

Blue-blood wealth and historic mansions, small-town New England charm, and a picturesque coastline of bays and inlets all blend in this little state – an easy drive or Amtrak ride from the production mega-hub of New York City and a just a short hop from Boston. Further enticing producers, Rhode Island also offers a 25% transferable tax credit on qualified spend.

Other locations of interest include the seaside town of Newport, home to the stunning Castle Hill lighthouse and the famous mid-seventeenth century Newport Tower. Another landmark: Brown University, one of the country’s oldest, with its student ambiance and its super-active cultural and academic life. Plus, the capital of Providence provides urban settings steeped in America’s past.

Specifically, the incentive offered to producers is a generous 25% tax credit on qualified expenditures in the state. It includes both resident and non-resident above-the-line and below-the-line workers. The minimum spend required is $100,000. There’s no project cap for television and film productions.

Recent projects that shot in Rhode Island include: “Hand Made,” (2018), “The Outsider” (2018), “November Criminals.” (2017), “The Polka King,” (2017), “The Discovery” (2017), “Bleed for This” (2016), and “The Purge: Election Year” (2016).

Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.