Canada’s Ontario Province Maintains Its Production Powerhouse Status

The Canadian province of Ontario offers producers myriad opportunities. Toronto, its largest city, is one of the world’s largest centers of film and television production, boasting multiple soundstages, equipment houses and experienced crews.

Toronto is also a major destination for location filming. It can double for practically any other metropolis in North America – and over the year has stood in for New York, Washington D.C, Boston and other cities.

Ontario also offers a 21.5% refundable tax credit that is stackable with the Canadian federal incentive of 16%. The province also provides an 18% animation and visual effects credit.

Specifically, the Ontario tax credit of 21.5% is available for qualified spend in the province, as is the 18% computer animation and effects credit.

The minimum spend per feature film is 1 million Canadian dollars, or about $778,000 in U.S. currency. The minimum required for TV projects ranges from 100,000 to 200,000 Canadian dollars, or approximately $78,000 to $156,000 in U.S. currency.

Recent production shot in Toronto include “Anon” (2018), “Molly’s Game” (2017), “The Shape of Water” (2017), streaming series “The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 to present); “It” (2017), “Suicide Squad” (2016), TV series “Designated Survivor” (2016 to present) and TV series “The Strain” (2014 to present.)