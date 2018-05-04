You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Canada’s Ontario Province Maintains Its Production Powerhouse Status

Variety Staff

Guillermo del Toro shape of water
CREDIT: Courtesy of Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Canadian province of Ontario offers producers myriad opportunities. Toronto, its largest city, is one of the world’s largest centers of film and television production, boasting multiple soundstages, equipment houses and experienced crews.

Toronto is also a major destination for location filming. It can double for practically any other metropolis in North America – and over the year has stood in for New York, Washington D.C, Boston and other cities.

Ontario also offers a 21.5% refundable tax credit that is stackable with the Canadian federal incentive of 16%. The province also provides an 18% animation and visual effects credit.

Specifically, the Ontario tax credit of 21.5% is available for qualified spend in the province, as is the 18% computer animation and effects credit.

The minimum spend per feature film is 1 million Canadian dollars, or about $778,000 in U.S. currency. The minimum required for TV projects ranges from 100,000 to 200,000 Canadian dollars, or approximately $78,000 to $156,000 in U.S. currency.

Recent production shot in Toronto include “Anon” (2018), “Molly’s Game” (2017), “The Shape of Water” (2017), streaming series “The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 to present); “It” (2017), “Suicide Squad” (2016), TV series “Designated Survivor” (2016 to present) and TV series “The Strain” (2014 to present.)

Incenitves
21.5% Refundable tax credit on qualified spending
16% Canadian federal tax incentive that can be added to Ontario credit
778K Minimum spend per film (U.S. dollars)
Information courtesy of EP Financial Solutions, a production incentive consulting and financial services company.

