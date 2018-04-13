Netherlands’ Cash Rebate of Up to 35% Lures Film and TV Production

The Netherlands, well known for its progressive politics – not to mention legalized pot and prostitution – also offers a variety of filming locations, ranging from the historic canals and period architecture of Amsterdam, to sandy windswept beaches along the North Sea, to endless fields of colorful tulips during springtime. It all comes with a hefty cash rebate on qualified spend.

Specifically, the incentive can be up to 35% for selected projects. A minimum production budget of $1.23 million is required for feature films, and $308,000 for documentaries. The minimum production budget for TV series is $1.23 million per episode. There’s a $1.85 million project cap.

An application can be filed by a production company based, for at least two years prior to the application, in the Netherlands, in an EU-country, or in Switzerland.

An advance payment of 30% of the contribution is possible after the signing of the production agreement. Further payment takes place after the completion of the project, within eight weeks after the submission of the required documents.

Recent projects shot in the Netherlands include: “The 15:17 to Paris” (2018), “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (2018), TV series “Sense8” (2015-2018), “Dunkirk” (2017), “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (2017), “Carol” (2015), “Kidnapping Mr. Heineken” (2015) and “The Fault in Our Stars” (2014).